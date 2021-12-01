Madurai constable facing sexual assault charge suspended

Madurai :

The cop attached to the anti-crime wing of Thilagar Thidal station in Madurai city allegedly abducted the victim and abused her. Based on a complaint preferred by the woman on Monday, the all-woman police of Madurai South registered a case against Murugan under Sections 366, 342, 376 (2) (a), 392 and 506 (ii) of IPC, sources said. According to complainant and victim, while she was returning from a cinema theatre, the cop took her forcibly to a lodge and raped her. Subsequently, the cop robbed money and withdrew cash from the ATM using her credit card too.