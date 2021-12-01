Panel to ascertain grounds to reserve wards: Pondy to HC

Chennai :

The UT administration’s counsel and former Tamil Nadu Advocate General Vijay Narayan made this submission before the first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu.





Puducherry Opposition Leader and DMK’s organiser R Siva moved the High Court against the reservation procedures followed by the UT administration for the local body elections there. The petitioner had submitted through his counsel P Wilson that the UT administration failed to reserve wards for those from Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes.





“The UT’s election notification dated October 6, 2021, has failed to reserve wards for BCs and STs. It is not only against social justice but also a violation of the Puducherry Municipalities Act, 1972, and the Puducherry Village and Commune Panchayats Act, 1973,” contended the petitioner.





The Puducherry UT submitted that it has to examine the political backwardness of the OBCs before reserving wards. The counsel for the union territory submitted that it was a policy decision of the administration to reserve wards for the OBCs. It was further submitted that a commission would be formed to analyse the status of OBCs by means of political backwardness.





The bench adjourned the matter for Wednesday.