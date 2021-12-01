Omicron scare: Education Minister denies plan to shut schools again

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday on the sidelines of inspecting the flood-hit areas in Thanjavur, the Minister said, we came across wrong information doing the rounds on social media that the schools would soon be closed due to the spread of Omicron variant. “This is certainly a speculation and please do not spread this wrong information on social media. The state government has no such plan to close the schools,” he said.





Mahesh Poyyamozhi stressed that any decision either on lockdown or the closure of educational institutions would be made only by the Chief Minister after a series of discussions with the concerned Ministers and the officials from the health department and the experts from various disciplines.





“Follow only the official announcement made by the Chief Minister which would be published through various platforms,” he stressed.





Meanwhile, Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, the volunteers of Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme are ready across the state for the successful launch of the programme. Due to rains, the programme got delayed in 12 districts. “After the rains, the scheme would be held in full swing across the state,” he added.





Earlier, he visited flood-hit areas at Ammapettai and Papanasam in Thanjavur and distributed welfare assistance to the residents. Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, TN Chief Whip Kovi Chezhian, Papanasam MLA MH Jawahirullah and others accompanied him.