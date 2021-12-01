Cyclone likely to form over central Bay but may give TN a miss

Chennai :

“The low-pressure formed on Tuesday over south Thailand now lies over the central parts of the Andaman Sea. The associated cyclonic circulation extended up to mid-tropospheric level. It is likely to move west­-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by December 2 and further intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours, which is likely to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach north Andhra Pradesh­-Odisha coasts by December 4,” said N Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre.





Meanwhile, the cyclonic circulation over he southeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Maldives and Lakshadweep extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Maharashtra coast during the next 24 hours. Coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days.





Fishermen are advised against venturing into the sea due to the cyclonic storm blowing at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph over the Andaman Sea and the southeastern Bay of Bengal for the next three to four days.





“After three days, the rainfall is expected to come down. After this low pressure is concentrated into a depression and later into a cyclone there will be less impact for TN as it is moving towards Andhra Pradesh and Odisha,” said Puviarasan.