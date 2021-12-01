Pongal gift bag with Tamil NY wishes kicks up a row

Chennai :

The image went viral since Tuesday morning, leading to social media speculation on whether the ruling DMK was reviving its ideological position of celebrating Tamil New Year on the first day of Tamil month Thai or Pongal Day.





The row comes less than a month after the government had declared April 14 as Tamil New Year in its list of holidays for the calendar year 2022. When asked, a highly placed government officer told DT Next, “We do not know if the image (of the gift bag) is genuine. The list of holidays has already been declared. A discussion had happened earlier only on the components of the gift pack. The bags are designed by the Food and Cooperative Departments. If a policy decision is made to change January 14 as Tamil New Year, there is a different procedure for it.”





The DMK had declared January 14 as Tamil New Year in the 2006-11 tenure. However, it was reversed to April 14 following regime change in 2011 after the AIADMK led by J Jayalalithaa returned to power.