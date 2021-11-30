TN extends Covid restrictions till Dec 15, allows bus services to Kerala

Chennai :

"Already, buses are permitted to the neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and now buses will be permitted to Kerala too," said Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a statement.





As the current phase of restrictions ends on November 30, the Chief Minister, through an order, extended the restrictions till December 15. "The Union Home Ministry has extended the restrictions till December 31, this year.





Considering the prevention works to be undertaken in the state and the ongoing northeast monsoon season the prevailing restrictions on COVID-19 are extended", said Stalin. He also said that the strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination-COVID-19 appropriate behaviour' will be strictly followed in the state.





Though people have undergone double dose vaccination still Covid appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks in public places, frequent use of sanitizers and soaps to wash the hands, observing social distancing and approaching the nearby hospitals if Covid symptoms are found should be followed.





Stalin further added that shops and commercial establishments should enforce social distancing and should ensure that all the workers wear face masks.