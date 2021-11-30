Low pressure formed over South Andaman Sea, to turn into depression in 24 hrs: Met

Chennai :

“A low-pressure area lies over South Thailand and neighbourhood, the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric level. It is likely to emerge into the Andaman Sea during the next 12 hours and will move west ¬ northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by December 2, and further intensify into a cyclonic storm over Central Bay of Bengal during subsequent 24 hours, which will move towards the northwest, intensify further and reach north Andhra Pradesh ¬ Odisha coasts by the December 4,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai.





Meanwhile, the cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Maldives ¬ Lakshadweep extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Maharashtra coast during the next 24 hours. So, coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Cuddalore are expected to receive moderate rains along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days.





Fishermen are advised against venturing into the sea due to the cyclonic storm blowing at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph over the Andaman Sea and southeastern Bay of Bengal for the next three to four days.





“After three days, the rainfall is expected to come down, and after this low pressure is concentrated into a depression and later into a cyclone there is less impact for Tamil Nadu as it is moving towards Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. So far, Tamil Nadu has received 65 cm of rainfall, Chennai with 115 cm against its normal rainfall 62 cm, and Puducherry has recorded the highest rainfall this year with 142 cm,” said Puviarasan.





During the last 24 hours, Theni recorded the highest rainfall with12 cm, followed by Sivagangai, Thoothukudi, Kancheepuram, and Tirunelveli 9 cm each, Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi 8 cm each, Madurai and Ranipet received 7 cm of rainfall each.