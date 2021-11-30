COVID-19: Only 8 TN dists have above 20 COVID cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 730 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday taking the total number of cases in the State to 27,26,179.
Chennai: The highest number of 106 cases were reported in Coimbatore, while Chennai was close behind with 105 cases. Other districts reported less than 100 cases, with Erode reporting 70 and Tirupur 62 cases. A total of nine deaths due to COVID-19 were reported, with three deaths in Chennai. With this, the death toll due to COVID-19 in the State stands at 36,472. With 1,00,252 people being tested for the virus in the past 24 hours, the overall positivity rate in the State stands at 0.7 per cent. The highest 1.4 per cent positivity was reported in Chengalpattu, Salem, Tirupur and Namakkal, while Chennai has a positivity rate of 0.9 per cent. As many as 767 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State post recovery. So far, a total of 26,81,434 people have recovered from the pandemic virus in Tamil Nadu. Currently, there are 8,291 active cases of the virus in the State.
