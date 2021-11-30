Man held for threatening to chop off Tirupur North MLA’s hand

The Tirupur police on Monday arrested a 50-year-old man, who came to the Collectorate by holding a banner threatening to chop off the hands of an AIADMK MLA.
Coimbatore: The accused Nagakumar, a daily wager from Nathampalayam near Kanakkampalayam stood with the paper written as, “I will chop the hand of North MLA KNV.” In a petition submitted to District Collector office, Nagakumar alleged that Tirupur North AIADMK MLA KN Vijayakumar had been influencing the police against acting upon his complaint of burglary in his house. His house was burgled in June, last year. “Though a case was registered, no arrests were made by police despite knowing the accused only at the behest of the MLA. Hence, I have planned to chop the hands of the MLA due to his interference in police investigation,” he said in the petition. The police have arrested Nagakumar.
Conversations