Constable arrested for sexually abusing woman in Madurai

Madurai :

The incident was said to have occurred late on Saturday while the victim, a 22-year-old worker of a hardware company at Avaniyapuram, Madurai, was returning from a cinema theatre along with Mahesh Kumar, owner of the company. Mahesh along with a group of workers, including the victim, went to a theatre near Sellur. Murugan while on night patrol intercepted Mahesh and the woman and enquired them. The cop then reprimanded Mahesh and asked him to leave the woman with him. Murugan later asked the woman to board an auto-rickshaw under the guise of dropping her at her house. But, he took her to some other place and abused her. The woman attempted suicide on Sunday. Based on a complaint, Police registered a case and arrested Murugan.



