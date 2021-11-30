Dog squad constable, friend held for robbing Tasmac salesman in Ranipet

Police arrested two persons, including a police constable attached to the Tiruvallur district dog squad for the theft of more than Rs 2 lakh from a Tasmac salesman, on Sunday. Palani (45) of Rendadi village was a salesman at the Tasmac outlet at Banavaram.
Vellore: On November 25 after locking up the shop, he returned home by his two wheeler with the Rs 2.33 lakh cash in the vehicle’s side box. He was stopped by two persons dressed as policemen who demanded to see his vehicle documents. As his house was nearby, Palani said he would fetch the documents from there. The duo allowed him to go, but asked him to leave the vehicle. When Palani returned with the documents he found the two missing as also the cash. He complained to the Sholingur police, who on suspicion pulled two persons during a routine vehicle check on Sunday. Interrogation revealed that the duo - identified as dog squad constable Raghu (29) and his friend Dhanasekar (27) were responsible for the theft. They were arrested and probe is on.
