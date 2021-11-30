Thoothukudi police nab absconding accused from Sriperumbudur

A 48-year old man, who went into hiding for two years after being accused of threatening to kill a person, has been arrested by Thoothukudi police on Monday.
Madurai: The accused has been identified as S Chandran of Maruthur, Tirunelveli district, sources said. Puliyampatti police filed a case against six persons, including Chandran in 2019 after the gang destructed fence in the farm land, which is located at Savalaperi, of K Sankar, who’s a resident of Balabagyanagar, Tirunelveli. After causing destruction to the fence, Chandran threatened to murder Sankar. While five accomplices in the case surrendered, Chandran was absconding and evaded police action. Thoothukudi Additional Sessions Court then issued non-bailable warrant against him on January 25, 2019. Based on the warrant, SP S Jeyakumar formed a special team that nabbed Chandran from his hideout at Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district, sources said.
