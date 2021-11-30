Social media uproar over BJP using Perumal Murugan’s picture

Social media went gaga after the picture of the famous Tamil writer Perumal Murugan was seen featuring in the BJP’s digital campaign in Delhi sans the knowledge of the writer.
Chennai: Tweets like - “PerumalMurugan photo featured in BJP’s slum pride yatra in Delhi. Wondering if they know who Perumal Murugan is,” made rounds. “Let’s not politicise it, they have made me look like a common man and I am happy about it as I am a common man,” Perumal Murugan told DT Next. Joining the issue celebrated Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna tweeted, “Perumal Murugan wouldn’t mind at all!! But the sheer ignorance of these people is appalling.” Meanwhile, a video of VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan walking on chairs to avoid stepping in water in Marudham Teacher Training Institute went viral evoking mixed reactions.
Conversations