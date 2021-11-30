Hitting jumbos averted many times in Palakkad-Podanur section: Southern Railway

Coimbatore :

“During the year 2020-21 (till September 1, 2021), 24 incidents of elephants were spotted near the track. In 2018-19, as many as 69 incidents were reported and 61 in the year 2019-20,” said a statement. On Friday night, three elephants were knocked down by a train between Walayar and Ettimadai of Palakkad division by Mangalore Central – Dr MGR Chennai Central SF Express.





On the initiatives taken to reduce and eliminate train-elephant collision on the Palakkad – Podanur area, the railways have been regularly clearing vegetation along railway tracks to facilitate loco pilots for clear sighting of elephants crossing railway tracks.





Installation of solar fences along the track, construction of elephant ramps in suitable locations for passage of elephants without getting entrapped near railway track area and widening of space near track at vulnerable locations has been done to provide sufficient enough space for elephants to move away from railway tracks during arrival of trains.





Also solar lights were installed at vulnerable locations to improve visibility for loco pilots. In addition to the above both Kerala and Tamil Nadu forest departments have engaged elephant trackers to patrol the railway tracks.





The railways also clarified that trains can be operated on both the A line and B line from either direction along the stretch. “The Southern Railway is committed to take all preventive measures, in coordination with state forest departments, so as to prevent any such unfortunate case of elephants getting hit by trains in future as per recommendations of National Green Tribunal,” it added.





Meanwhile, Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj inspected the spot, where the three elephants were killed and discussed steps including fixing of cameras, mounting vigil and other measures to be taken to prevent elephant hits on tracks.