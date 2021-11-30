Tiruvannamalai sets up tank protection committees

The district administration has created tank protection committees to prevent encroachments in all the 697 minor and major irrigation tanks in the district, according to Collector B Murugesh.

Kariamangalam Tank in Tiruvannamalai (File Photo)

Tiruvannamalai : Comprising of the PWD AE, area VAO, village panchayat president and SHG members, the committee will inspect tanks in their respective areas once a month to check on new encroachments if any and to report the matter to higher officials immediately. This move follows ingress of water into dwellings in many areas due to heavy encroachment of water bodies due to which the administration received numerous complaints demanding action against those responsible and demolition of encroachments.