Incessant rains hamper normal life in Puducherry

Incessant heavy rain continues to lash Puducherry and its suburbs for the third successive day disrupting normal life in this Union Territory.

Incessant rains caused severe floods in Puducherry streets

Puducherry : All low-lying areas were inundated and water entered into the houses at several places making the lives of the people miserable. People resorted to agitations at several places, including Thondamanatham where people resorted to a road blockade at Pathukannu demanding to pump out water from their houses and condemned BJP Minister Sai Saravanakumar from the constituency who reportedly failed to turn up. Every effort to pump water out was hampered by the continuing rainfall.