Downpour continues in southern dists, several houses damaged

Madurai :

While most of the water bodies in the region are flowing over their bunds, Tamirabarani in Kuzhithurai was in spate as over 20,000 cusecs of surplus water was being discharged from various dams in the morning. Gradually, the discharge was scaled down to 4,000 cusecs. But the discharge was again increased to 8,000 cusecs by Monday evening.





Parts of Tirunelveli district, including catchment areas of various dams along Western Ghats experienced torrential rains. Owing to the heavy downpour, a rain soaked tiled roof of a house at Odaikarai Street in Pettai, Tirunelveli, collapsed. However, there was no loss of life as no one was in the house when it collapsed. Bathing was banned and tourists were not allowed as there was dangerously heavy flow in Courtallam falls in Tenkasi district.





Some parts of Kamuthi and Mudukulathur in Ramanathapuram district also experienced good rains. Fisheries Department sources said among the boats that were anchored at Mandapan, one was fully damaged and another partially as strong winds swept the region. Fishing remained suspended in the Gulf of Mannar region following alert from the Meteorological Department, sources said.





The overnight rains left 21 houses partly damaged and five houses fully damaged in parts of Agastheeswaram, Thovalai, Kalkulam, Vilavancode, Thiruvattar and Killiyoor. Though there were no rain-related deaths, a 52-year-old woman identified as Daisy drowned in a tank at Kadiyapattanam of Kalkulam taluk while taking bath on Sunday evening. The woman’s body was retrieved on Monday morning, sources said.





Totally, 583 persons belonging to 158 families were taken to relief shelters set up in Palukal, Parthibapuram, Kollengode and Mangadu after water entered their houses.





Nambiyar dam opened for Pisanam cultivation

The Nambiyar dam in Tirunelveli district was opened for Pisanam season. M Appavu, Assembly Speaker, on Monday released 60 cusecs from the dam in the presence of PWD officials.

After opening the dam, Appavu said the release would flow through two shutters and the main channel to benefit 1,744.55 acres. The released water would reach 40 tanks in villages, including Kottai Karungulam, Kasthurirangapuram, Kumarapuram, Thisayanvilai, Urumankulam, Mutumothanmozhi and Karaisuthu Pudur. The Nambiyar dam was built during the regime of M Karunanidhi, former chief minister and during 2006 the state government allotted funds of Rs 214 crore to construct flood water carrier to prevent surplus water from draining into the sea.



