Govt attempting to destabilise Amma schemes, charge OPS, TTV

Chennai :

In a statement, the former chief minister said that the DMK government is taking periodical efforts to be destabilise Amma canteen by reducing the number of staff. In Madurai, the workers of Amma canteen were informed about layoffs leading to protests.





“Similar strategy was adopted by the DMK in the nearby Dindigul Corporation creating tension among the Amma canteen workers there. At this juncture, the DMK area secretary of Cumbum region had called a few Amma canteen employees over phone and had asked them to resign or be ready to be sacked. The DMK functionary had requested them to resign so that the jobs are given to a DMK party sympathisers,” OPS said. He added that an audio conversation in this regard exposing the DMK functionary is now viral. The DMK functionary in the conversation asks the Amma canteen workers, who are mostly destitute and widows to submit their resignations so that the vacancy can be filled with their men.CM MK Stalin says Amma canteen would continue to operate, but the activities of the state and the DMK men are in contrast, he added.





TTV Dhinakaran in his statement said that the DMK government was constantly taking steps to remove the political identity of Amma brand of schemes. There are reports that Amma clinics will be renamed. DMK leader Stalin talks about political diplomacy, but the actions by the DMK government is otherwise.



