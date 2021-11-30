Stalin urges Centre to scrap 11 pc import duty on cotton

Chennai :

Citing representations from apparel manufacturers on the “grave situation of cotton and yarn price volatility and its impact on the prices of fabrics and garments,” Stalin in a letter to Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal sought measures to address the situation and protect the textile industry.





“The present crisis has led to mass cancellation of export orders and hardships in fulfilling long term export commitments,” he said. The letter, dated November 27 was released to the media on Monday.



