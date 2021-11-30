Lorry owners urge CM Stalin to form panel to fix rental charges

Chennai :

In a letter to the Chief Minister, TNLOF president Murugan Venkatachalam said that under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the Union and the state governments have been vested with the power to fix the minimum and the maximum rent charges. “For the past several years, we have been urging the state government to form a high-level committee to fix rent charges for the transport vehicles and address other issues,” he added.





He noted that Kerala State Vehicle Owners Federation also made similar demands and the Kerala government has issued an order to set up a commission headed by a retired Justice Ramachandran. “We urge our CM to set up a high-level committee to fix rent charges for the transport vehicles as per the MV Act like Kerala,” he demanded.







