Two South Koreans escape from TN Police, reach Manipur to flee India

Chennai :

Sources in the Police Department told IANS that the duo made good their escape by climbing down from the 8th floor of a multi-storey building where they were lodged at Orgadam in Chengalpattu, following a court verdict, on October 29

The state police have launched a manhunt and have tracked that the duo has reached Imphal and would have crossed the international border. Police sources said that they are in contact with South Korean authorities to ascertain whether they have returned to their country.

The South Koreans, according to sources, had got ground support in Tamil Nadu and they would have created fake documents to make good their escape.

The duo was lodged in a special cell in Tiruchi and they appealed to the Madras High Court for a private accommodation under police surveillance but their plea was rejected. However, they moved the Supreme Court which granted permission and directed Tamil Nadu Police to enable this. They hired the 8th-floor accommodation of a multi-storied building at Orgadam from where they escaped, despite a police guard being posted outside their flat.

Police suspect that they travelled to Hyderabad by road and then took a flight to Imphal.