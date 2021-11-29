AIADMK executive to decide on appeal against High Court verdict on Veda Nilayam

Chennai :

The high court had on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu government to hand over the residence at Poes Gardens in Chennai to her legal heirs, nephew, J. Deepak, and niece, J. Deepa. It had also come down heavily on the government, seeking to know why another memorial was required for the former Chief Minister while she was having a memorial at the Marina beach.

The legal heirs of J. Jayalalithaa had questioned the previous AIADMK government's order to convert the residence of the former Chief Minister into a museum.

Talking to reporters at the AIADMK office in his hometown Salem, Palaniswami said that the decision will be taken for an appeal after hearing all views in the state executive.

Meanwhile, J. Deepa and J. Deepak, in separate applications, requested the Chennai District Collector to hand over the keys of 'Veda Nilayam' in view of the court verdict.

District Collector, Dr. J. Vijaya Rani, however, told reporters that she would take opinion from the state government and take a decision as the Madras High Court had, in the verdict, directed the Collector to hand over the property within three weeks of the order.