Panic gripped residents of Sugunapuram on the outskirts of the city after reports of a person seeing a leopard sitting on the gate of a temple, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the person returning home on Sunday night noticed the leopard and alerted the forest and police officials. The forest officials reached the spot, checked out and said it was the big cat moving around. They advised the people against going to the area, the police said.