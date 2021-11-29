Chennai receives 91 cm of rainfall in November, two more low-pressure likely to form

Chennai :

“In 2015, Chennai received 116 cm of rainfall during the monsoon season of which 102 cm rainfall alone was recorded in November. However, Kancheepuram district received the highest amount of rainfall with 106 cm in November 2015, and 81 cm and 72 cm of rainfall recorded by Puducherry and Karaikal respectively. In November 2021, Puducherry received more rainfall with 104 cm, followed by Karaikal with 102 cm, Chennai 91 cm, Chengalpattu 86 cm and Cuddalore 84 cm of rainfall. The highest rainfall in Chennai was recorded in 2015,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai.





As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky is likely to be clear, light to moderate rains along with thunderstorm activity to occur for the next two days. Also, rains will gradually reduce across the State in the coming days.





“A low-pressure area is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea on Tuesday which will move towards west-northwest and will concentrate into a depression on December 2. Heavy rains are likely to occur over the Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with moderate rains are expected at a few places in South Tamil Nadu and Western Ghats districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours,” said Puviarasan.









“On the other hand, another low pressure to form over the Arabian Sea on December 1, and it is likely to move towards Gujarat. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the next two days due to the cyclonic storm is likely to blow at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph over South Andaman Sea, Central and eastern Bay of Bengal," he added.