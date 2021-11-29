Cops find body of new born with umbilical cord in canal at Tiruporur

Chennai :

The baby boy was floating in the canal, where the water was propelling due to the heavy rains. Employees who were working in Sipcot Industrial Estate, and residents nearby saw the incident and immediately informed to Tiruporur police. The police rushed to the spot and examined the body of the baby and rushed him to a government hospital in Chengalpattu.





A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The Tiruporur police are investigating whether workers from nearby area threw the baby boy alive or they killed the baby and threw into the water.