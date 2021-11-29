Stalin inspects flood-affected areas in Chengalpattu, Kanchi

Kanchipuram :

As heavy rains are lashing several districts of Tamil Nadu, Stalin has been visiting flood-affected areas in and around Chennai and its suburbs.





On Monday, he visited Varatharajapuram panchayat housing board and inspected school relief camps to provide relief aid to the public. He also visited several others areas in Amudam town, Mudichur, Chengalpattu district. An inspection on the rainwater drainage works at the Irumbuliyur Vaniyankulam area under the Tambaram Corporation was also carried out.





Chengalpattu District Monsoon Special Officer, Amutha, IAS, and a few legislators were present too.