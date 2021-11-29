3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Vellore, no casualties reported

The National Centre for Seismology informed that the earthquake has occurred in the early morning at 04:17 AM at a depth of 25 km and 59 km West-Southwest of Vellore.
An earthquake of a magnitude of 3.6 has hit Vellore, a district in Tamil Nadu on Monday morning, the NCS informed.
The Centre's Nodal agency said that the earthquake occurred in the very early morning at 04:17 AM at a depth of 25 km and 56 km West-Southwest of Vellore.
As per the reports received, there have not been casualties or damage recorded and the impact of the earthquake was also not that much felt.
Meanwhile, Vellore is on an alert due to the heavy rains across the state of Tamil Nadu and most water bodies in the district are reaching full capacity.
A complete ban is issued on crossing the Palar river, checking dams and low-level bridges in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts.
