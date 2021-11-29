3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Vellore, no casualties reported

Vellore :

An earthquake of a magnitude of 3.6 has hit Vellore, a district in Tamil Nadu on Monday morning, the NCS informed.





The Centre's Nodal agency said that the earthquake occurred in the very early morning at 04:17 AM at a depth of 25 km and 56 km West-Southwest of Vellore.





As per the reports received, there have not been casualties or damage recorded and the impact of the earthquake was also not that much felt.



