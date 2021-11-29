Huge dip in graduate registrations at govt employment exchanges

Chennai :

The number of Arts and Science graduates, along with graduate teachers’ enrolment has decreased over the years as well. Referring to the records, a senior official from the Labour Department said that in 2016, the number of MBBS graduates who registered in the employment exchange was 4,441. “However, in 2019, the number went down to 1866,” he said, adding the registration further decreased to 1,453 in 2020. Explaining the reason for MBBS graduates losing interest in registering for government jobs, the official said, earlier the employment exchange provided permanent jobs. “But now, after the State Medical Services Recruitment Board gaining more power, the district employment exchange has been given provision only to fill temporary vacancies especially in the local bodies,” he said.





GR Ravindranath, general secretary, Doctors Association for Social Equality, said in the current scenario, many MBBS graduates take up jobs abroad, which are readily available. “In addition, many are interested in joining defence services,” he said.





Graduates choose TNPSC route to secure jobs: Official





The Labour Department official further said that the registration of Arts and Science graduates with the employment exchange also decreased in the last few years. According to the official, in 2016, the number of Arts graduates, who had enrolled with the agency, was 4.4 lakh, which was reduced to 3.7 lakh in 2019. “It was further reduced to 3.5 lakh in 2020”, he added.





Similarly, the employment exchange data further highlighted that the total number of Science graduates, who were interested in government jobs in 2016 was 6.07 lakh. But, the figures slumped to 5.5 lakh in 2019. Registration was further decreased to 5.1 lakh in 2020. The official also pointed out that nowadays Arts and Science graduates directly approach Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for applying for several posts.





Likewise, graduate teachers, who were registered for government jobs in 2016 were 3.7 lakh. The enrollment declined by 3.5 lakh in 2019, which was further decreased to 3.1 lakh in 2020.





Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association president P K Ilamaran explained that the decrease in the number of graduate teachers registering with employment exchange was due to compulsion of teachers eligibility test, which is mandatory to get jobs in government schools. “Just registering as graduate teachers will not fetch the jobs,” he added.