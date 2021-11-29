COVID-19: Tamilnadu's TPR at 0.7 pc, highest in Salem and Namakkal

Chennai :

Erode had 72 cases and 53 each in Chengalpattu and Tiruppur, while Salem had 50. All other districts reported less than 50 cases.





As many as 1,01,189 people were tested on Sunday. The State’s TPR remained at 0.7 per cent, with Chennai’s TPR at 0.8 per cent. The highest of 1.5 per cent was recorded in Salem and Namakkal.





The state notified nine deaths, including two in Thanjavur. The total toll went to 36,463.





Currently, there are 8,337 active cases in the State. A total of 772 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 26,80,667.