Planning to conduct underwater excavation at Korkai, says Thennarasu

Tamil language and Culture and Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, said any destruction of archaeological heritage symbol is an offence and serious action will be taken against the offender.
Madurai: He said plans are afoot to execute underwater archaeological excavation at Korkai in Thoothukudi district to discover new archaeological finds. The state government has already issued an order against any quarrying operation at the archaeological site. It’s our duty to protect the values of cultural heritage, the Minister said in Madurai on Sunday. Talking to reporters after taking part in a programme at a college in Pasumalai, the Minister said Chief Minister MK Stalin has made several announcements on archaeological excavations and set aside funds of Rs 5 crore.
