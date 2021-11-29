2 held, 16 country bombs meant to poach wild boars seized in Erode

Two persons were arrested by police in Erode for attempting to poach wild boars using country bombs for their meat.
Coimbatore: Police also seized 16 country bombs from the accused identified as K Suryaprakash, 22, from Thoppampalayam and P Boopathy, 25, from Thalavadi area. A police team from Bhavanisagar station located the accused at Thoppampalayam burial ground on Saturday night. Four persons, who were at the spot, took to their heels on seeing police, while leaving behind the bag containing explosives. Police managed to nab the two accused, while two others Vincent and Naveen Kumar managed to flee. Inquiries with them revealed that they decided to kill wild boars venturing out of the Bhavanisagar forests using explosives. The gang also poached wild boars raiding crops in farms on the request of farmers. The crackdown comes after a few houses at Bhavanisagar area were damaged in an explosion.
Conversations