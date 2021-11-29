Virudhunagar woman kills two children, ends life after jumping into well

A 29-year-old woman killed her two children and self by jumping into a well at Thammanayakkanpatti village in Virudhunagar district on Sunday.
Madurai: The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi Priya (29) and her daughter Dharshini Priya (10) and her son Sivashanmugavel (5), sources said. Vachakkarapatti police inspected the spot and held enquiries. Investigations revealed that there were disputes growing within her family over the last few days and Sivakumar, husband of Lakshmi Priya scolded her over some issues. An enraged Lakshmi Priya tied her two children with a sari along with her body and jumped into the well at the village. The incident was said to have occurred between 9 am and 11.30 am. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved the bodies. Based on a complaint by Veeran, relative of Lakshmi Priya, a case has been filed under Section 174 of CrPC (drowning), sources said.
