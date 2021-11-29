Expert team to study sea erosion in Nellai, says Speaker

Madurai :

Talking to reporters on Sunday, he said a team of experts either from IIT or Anna University would make an impact study across coastal villages from Periyathalai to Kootapuli in Tirunelveli district for a period of one year. After making a complete study on the impacts of erosion, the team would submit its report of findings and execute plans to establish required infrastructure developments, including groynes to prevent such damage.





At present, the district administration would provide a temporary solution to end problems concerning erosion. With minor harbours, where groynes were set up, in place at Colachel and Chinna Muttom in Kanniyakumari district, similar facilities would be established, Appavu said.





The Speaker was accompanied by Tirunelveli Collector V Vishnu and District Monitoring Officer Apoorva during the inspection.