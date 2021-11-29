Namakkal police seize 340 kg of ganja, arrest 5

Coimbatore :

Acting on a tip off, a special team of police carried out a vehicle check at Ernapuram early on Sunday. Police intercepted a load carrier and checks revealed the presence of 280 kg of contraband.





After inquiries, police arrested Manikandan, 41, from Kumaramangalam, Vijayaveeran, 30, from Kandampalayam and Rani, 32, from Manianur. They bought the contraband in wholesale from Andhra Pradesh to be supplied to traders across Tamil Nadu and Kerala.





Further inquiries with them revealed that they had supplied ganja to two persons on their way. Police traced down the accused identified as Anandi, 39, and Raj, 61, from Erode and seized 60 kg of ganja from them. Namakkal Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur said that they were on high alert following a tip received five months ago that ganja in bulk quantity is to be smuggled from Vishakapattinam in Andhra Pradesh.





“A special team was formed and a person from Kandampalayam donned the role of a ganja seller and pretended to purchase ganja for Rs 5 lakh from a wholesaler in Andhra Pradesh. Acting on the information given by the informer, the special team police seized one crore worth ganja,” he told reporters.





Police said that efforts are on to nab one Chandramohan, a key conspirator in the racket from Usilampatti in Madurai and also the wholesaler from Andhra Pradesh.