Tamil Nadu rains: Here's the list of districts declaring holiday for schools and colleges

Chennai :

As Tamil Nadu is expected to receive more rains on Monday, schools and colleges would be closed in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur; schools alone will be shut in Tiruvarur, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam.





Karaikkal and Puducherry have declared holidays on Monday and Tuesday for schools and colleges.





Tamil Nadu braces for more rains till November 30, the state will then have a steady drop in rainfall.









On November 29 and 30, Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli witness heavy to very heavy rains, meanwhile heavy rains are expected to receive over Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram. And thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over the rest Coastal and Southern districts of Tamil Nadu.





A new-low pressure which was supposed to take shape on November 29 will take a day more to get formed in the south Andaman sea. This system is said to have no effect on Tamil Nadu, but will impact Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.