At least 7 lakh doses administered during mega vaccination drive

Chennai :

At least 7 lakh doses of vaccines were administered across Tamil Nadu at the 12th mega vaccination drive till 01.30 pm on Sunday. Health Minister Ma Subramanian along with Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy inaugurated the camp at a camp at the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Health Minister said that Villupuram district has the highest vaccinations so far and mega vaccination drive is likely to strengthen the vaccination coverage in the State. Despite heavy rains expected in more than 10 districts, the public have been getting vaccinated, especially after the recent order of allowing only vaccinated people in public places.





In Tamil Nadu, at least 77.33 percent persons have been vaccinated with the first dose and 42.10 percent have been given both the doses.





Health Minister said that various restrictions have been imposed on the Chennai International Airport as the Omicron variant is of concern and several countries have reported a surge in the cases. "Measures have also been taken to monitor and isolate foreigners, especially those coming from South Africa, China, Kosovo, Hong Kong, Brazil and Italy, and to isolate them if symptoms are found. Steps have been taken to ensure that everyone from South Africa is isolated in the home and monitored regularly," he said.





He added that as the international flights land at Coimbatore, Trichy and Madurai in Tamil Nadu also, separate personnel have been appointed on behalf of the health department and team of doctors are also posted.





Health Minister also inspected the Government Mega Vaccination Special Camp at Velachery, Perungudi, Chemmancheri, Taramani and other areas. He also inspected the flood damage caused by heavy rains in the nearby localities.

"More than 78 lakh people in Tamil Nadu have not been vaccinated with the second dose and the mega vaccination camp is being held to let more number of people to get vaccinated. These camps are being held at approximately 50,000 locations across the State and in 1600 places in Chennai with the target of vaccinating 2 lakh people in the city," he said.