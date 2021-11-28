Take action against those who changed 'Amma' mini-clinic name, demands OPS

Chennai :

The previous AIADMK government has launched 'Amma' mini-clinics across the State to further strengthen the health infrastructure for the people.





AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam claimed that the name of an 'Amma' mini-clinic in Salem was changed to 'chief minister' mini-clinic. "The name board of the clinic also has the picture of the former chief minister and DMK leader", he said.





"When it was enquired with the officials concerned with regard to the name change of 'Amma' clinic, they pointed out it was done by the DMK cadres", he said adding "it clearly shows that the DMK party functionaries were interfering in government activities".





Blaming the authorities for not taking action against those who name change board in the clinic despite complaints lodged with the health department, Pannnerselvam said "the government has the responsibility to explain on what basis the name change was done".





Pointing out that any action with regard to the name change of a particular project should be done only by passing a government order, the AIADMK leader said the government should also explain that who has given powers to change the name of the clinic.





Seeking action against those who were responsible for replacing the name board of the clinic, Panneerselvam said the authorities should take steps to bring back the original name board for the clinic, which was the expectations of the people.





"Therefore, the chief minister should also intervene in this issue and take severe action against persons, who changed the name of the clinic", he appealed.