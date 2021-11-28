A decline in the number of UG including MBBS enrollments in TN employment exchange

Chennai :

Even the number of Arts and Science graduates, who enroll in the employment exchange, has decreased over the years. In addition, graduate teachers' enrollment also saw a decrease over a period of time.





Referring to the records, a senior official from the Labour Department said that in 2016, the number of MBBS graduates, who registered in the employment exchange, was 4,441.





"However, in 2019, the number has been reduced to 1,866", he said adding the registration further decreased to 1,453 in 2020. Explaining the reason for the MBBS graduates, who lost interest in registering for government jobs, the official said earlier the employment exchange provides permanent jobs.





"However, after giving more powers to State Medical Services Recruitment Board, the district employment exchange was given provision only to fill temporary vacancies especially in the local bodies", he added.





Doctors Association for Social Equality general secretary G.R. Ravindranath said many MBBS graduates take up jobs abroad, which was readily available. "In addition, many of them were interested in joining defence services", he said.





The Labour Department official further said that the number of registration of Arts and Science graduates with the employment exchange also decreased in the last few years.





According to the official, in 2016, the number of Arts graduates, who had enrolled with the agency, was 4.4 lakh, which was reduced to 3.7 lakh in 2019. "It was further reduced to 3.5 lakh in 2020", he added.





Similarly, the employment exchange data further said that the total number of Science graduates, who were interested in government jobs in 2016 was 6.07 lakh. But, the figures were slumped to 5.5 lakh in 2019. It registration was further decreased to 5.1 lakh in 2020.





The official also pointed out that nowadays Arts and Science graduates directly approach Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for applying for several posts.





Likewise, graduate teachers, who were registered for government jobs in 2016 were 3.7 lakh. The enrollment was declined by 3.5 lakh in 2019, which was further decreased to 3.1 lakh in 2020.





Tamil Nadu Teachers Association president P K Ilamaran explained that the decrease in the number of graduate teachers registering with employment exchange was due to compulsion of teachers eligibility test, which is mandatory to get jobs in government schools. "Just registering as graduate teachers will not fetch the jobs", he added.