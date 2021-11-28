Stalin visits flood-affected Chennai areas

Chennai :

Accompanied by Local Administration Minister KN Nehru, Thousand Lights MLA Dr Ezhilan Naganathan and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Stalin inspected the flooded canal on Vijayaraghavachari road in T Nagar. Around 7.30 pm, Stalin also visited GN Road, Basullah Road and Tirumalai Road amid heavy downpour and instructed officials to clear the inundated roads. Earlier in the day, the CM also inspected the flood damage in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Pattalam and Pulianthope highway in the company of civic officials. Ministers K Ponmudi, EV Velu and PK Sekar Babu accompanied the CM.