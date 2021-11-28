Omicron threat: Ma Su inspects airport screening

Chennai :

The State Health Department had recently instructed for intensified screening of international passengers after a new variant of the virus ‘Omicron’ has been reported in several foreign countries.





He said all measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus in Tamil Nadu. Following the mutation of the virus in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, we reviewed the screening process of the international passengers.





“The newly mutated coronavirus was recently discovered in South Africa and some countries around the world have banned international travel from these countries as a preventive measure. In addition, RT-PCR testing and influenza testing are already being conducted at the international airport for those coming from abroad. It is advised to keep track of those coming directly from South Africa and coming from other countries through different airlines in Tamil Nadu,” said the minister. He said an assistant project officer has been appointed for overseeing the same on behalf of the state health department.





“Passengers from countries including South Africa, Brazil, China and Israel are advised to be closely monitored and re-checked after eight days. It has been ordered to monitor and test those who have been vaccinated with two doses. Of the 55,090 people who have already arrived, only three have been confirmed to have COVID-19,” he added.





He said COVID-19 has not been completely eradicated and urged the public to be vaccinated. The 12th mega vaccination camp is scheduled to be held in 50 places across Tamil Nadu on Sunday and there is adequate stock of vaccines available.



