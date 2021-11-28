COVID-19: 24 TN districts have less than 10 cases

Chennai :

Coimbatore recorded the highest of 112 cases, followed by Chennai 105 cases. Erode had 68 cases and Chengalpattu 56 cases. At least 24 districts reported less than 10 cases in Tamil Nadu.





After 1,00,775 people were tested on Saturday, with the test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu being 0.7 per cent, while 0.8 per cent positivity rate was recorded in Chennai. The highest TPR of 1.5 was reported in Salem and Tirupur as the districts saw a slight surge in the cases. The State recorded 11 deaths including two deaths in Vellore on Saturday, taking the toll due to COVID-19 in the State to 36,454.





Currently, there are 8,382 active cases in the State. A total of 764 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 26,79,895.