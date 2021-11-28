Revenue inspector gets 5-yr jail for Rs 500 bribe in Ooty

The Principal Sessions Court in Ooty sentenced a revenue inspector to nine years imprisonment for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 500 in 2007.
Chennai: The accused, Thandava Natarajan, was awarded four years of imprisonment and Rs 3,000 fine for demanding the bribe and another five years and Rs 3,000 more for accepting the bribe money. Thandava Natarajan should serve the jail terms concurrently, said a DVAC note. The sleuths from DVAC had booked the official in 2007 for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 500 to process an application for a legal heir certificate.
