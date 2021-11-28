Teachers seek 3 edu dists for Vellore

Vellore :

Sources said that integrated Vellore district had five education district based at Vellore, Ranipet, Arakkonam, Vaniyambadi and Tirupattur. After trifurcation, Ranipet district with about 900 plus schools was give education districts based at Ranipet and Arkkonam while Tirupattur district with about 1000 schools was given education districts headquartered at Tirupattur and Vaniyambadi. However Vellore with more than 1250 schools has only one education district.





JACTO-GEO executive committee member SN Janardhanan said, “when Vellore revenue district was divided Vellore was given divisional offices at Vellore and Gudiyattam while Ranipet had similar office based in Ranipet and Arakkonam and Tirupattur district had such offices located at Tirupattur and Vaniyambadi.”





Explaining he said, “when new revenue division offices could be created to facilitate better administration what is wrong in our asking for a similar facility for teachers?”





Primary teachers association Vellore district secretary A Srinivasan said “no DEO will be able to visit more than 1200 schools in one academic year and hence this will indirectly affect the standard of both teachers and students.”





TN Aasiriyargal Munnetra Sangam Vellore district secretary GD Babu said “if schools/students results are to improve then new education districts should be created at Gudiyattam and Anaicut. If a revenue district can have an education district for 400 plus schools then it is only just and right that the same facility be extended to Vellore revenue district with more than 1200 schools.”