33 teams ready to tackle rain situation in Madurai

Madurai :

Thirty-three interdepartmental teams including officials from Departments of PWD, Revenue, Rural Development and Madurai Corporation have been deputed to monitor heavy rains that were forecast and provide appropriate and timely assistance, if required, Collector S Aneesh Sekhar said in Madurai on Saturday. While the NE monsoon’s average rainfall is 400 mm, the district has so far experienced 350 mm. Over the last two days, parts of Melur witnessed nearly 100 mm rainfall.





Around 450 persons from low lying areas in two hamlets of Kachirayanpatti near Melur were sheltered in relief camps, where adequate facilities were made available.





Currently, about 7,000 to 8,000 cusecs of surplus water is flowing in the Vaigai river and safety precautionary safety measures are in place.





Dewatering works were carried out in rain inundated areas of Koodal Nagar in Madurai.





The Collector also said he had inspected tanks to check any damage. 27 low-lying areas have been identified in the district. On crop damage assessment, he said nearly 500 hectares remain inundated and out of which, 50 ha have been damaged.