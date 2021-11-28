Overflowing waterbodies add to Delta’s rain pain

Thiruchirapalli :

Due to the inundation across the region, the normal life of the people especially the farmers had been thrown out of gear. Officials said that over 50,000 acre of samba have submerged across the region as breaches in many water bodies were recorded on Saturday.





Though the PWD officials involved themselves in plugging the breaches, the heavy flow of water into the rivers like Ariyaru and Maruthaiyar caused fresh breaches and water entered into the paddy fields as well as the residential areas in Tiruchy, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts. Sources said that the breach in Maruthaiyar had affected over 2000 acre of paddy fields in around 10 villages including Sullankudi, Venganur and Karaivetti villages in Ariyalur.





Meanwhile in Thanjavur, the rains that lashed till Friday late hours resulted in several damages to the properties as well as to the standing crops. Sources said around 159 houses including 123 thatched houses were damaged in Thanjavur district alone while a family of six had a great escape while the wall had collapsed at Keezhapoonthuruthi near Thiruvaiyaru. Since the collapsed wall had fallen outside the house, they escaped without any injuries.





Out of the total 3.05 lakh acre samba cultivation, 25 acres of standing crops of samba and thalady are still submerged in Thanajvur. Farmers claimed that they have to replant them once the water drains from the fields. Similarly, in Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur, around 30,000 acre paddy crops submerged, sources added.





Irate residents block road in Tiruchy





As most of the residential areas are marooned in Tiruchy for the past several days, the irate residents staged a roadblock on Saturday to initiate action immediately.





It is said, there are over 1000 houses located at JK Nagar and Lourdu Nagar near Airport in Tiruchy and the heavy rains had resulted inundation at almost both the settlements for the past few days and the water failed to drain out and so many residents have been evacuated from the areas where water stands at five feet.





The residents claimed that they had approached the City Corporation official to initiate steps on war footing but the officials have been executing the works at snail’s pace, charging the residents.





On Saturday, around 100 residents from the area gathered at Trichy-Pudukkottai highway and blocked the vehicle movement.





On information, the City Engineer Amuthavalli and the other officials rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating residents.





Upon assurance of draining out of the water within three days, the residents dispersed from the spot.