1 dead, 3 hurt as tractor turns turtle in Vellore

One person was killed and three others injured when the tractor on which they were travelling capsised near Gudiyattam on Saturday.

Representative Image Vellore : Police said the tractor driven by Chokkalingam (45) of Pakkam village near Gudiyattam carried bricks to Paradarami. After unloading, the vehicle was on its way back carrying three labourers identified as Palani, Devendran and Sriramulu and upon reaching Anupumedu the driver lost control resulting in the vehicle turning turtle and crushing to death driver Chokkalingam. Paradarami police registered a case and admitted the three injured to hospital.