Check dams proposed near Vellore

The state government will soon build a check dam at Gugayanallur in Katpadi panchayat union for which the requisite orders have been passed, Collector B Kumarvel Pandian said on Saturday.
Vellore: The Collector after inspecting flood damage on the shores of the Palar river at Virinjipuram, said the district administration had also sought check dams at Shenbakkam on the outskirts of Vellore and at Iraivankadu on the Vellore–Bengaluru national highway. Referring to the Virinjipuram ground level causeway which was submerged during the floods a week ago and from where a army personnel was washed way when he tried to cross the river, the Collector said a regular bridge would be constructed at the spot.
