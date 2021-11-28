Six hurt in mysterious blast in Pondy

Six persons were injured, two of them seriously and their house was badly damaged in a ‘mysterious explosion’ at Muthialpet on Saturday.
Puducherry: Police said, sixty-five-year old Srinivasan was staying in the house along with his wife Jyothi (60) and daughter Ezhilarasi and her children. A mysterious blast occurred in their house injuring them and severely damaging the house. Police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the injured from inside the house. Jyothi and Ezhilarasi sustained severe burns and were admitted to the ICU of the Government General Hospital here, while four others including the children of Ezhilarasi were admitted in the same hospital. Muthialpet police are investigating.
Conversations