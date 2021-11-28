One held for abuse of visually challenged in Salem

The Omalur police in Salem on Saturday arrested a 40 year old man under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for attempting to sexually assault a visually challenged girl studying class five at a government middle school in Tharamangalam.
Coimbatore: Police said that accused K Palanisamy, 40, a construction worker from Ediyapatty in Omalur had entered school premises in an inebriated condition and tried to sexually abuse the girl aged ten, while she was alone. She had gone early to school, which did not have a gate. As the girl shouted, a woman from a nearby house rushed to her rescue and the accused fled away. The Omalur All Women Police Station arrested him and was remaded to judicial custody.
