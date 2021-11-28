Girl attempts suicide after sexual abuse in Salem

A plus two girl student attempted suicide by hanging after she was sexually assaulted by her karate master in a private school in Salem district.
Coimbatore: Unable to bear his abuse over the last four years, the girl slit her wrist with a blade and also attempted to hang hang herself. Hearing her loud cries, the parents broke into her room and rushed her to a private hospital. Though she was facing abuse over a long time, the girl mustered courage to reveal the incident only on Friday after those who were counseling her showed the video of CM Stalin appealing to women to come forward to lodge complaints. Police arrested karate master Raja, 46, and principal Stephen Devaraj. Both were booked under Pocso Act.
Conversations